40th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon on KCBD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday, September 20 will be the 40th Annual Children’s Miracle Network City Bank Celebration Broadcast on KCBD NewsChannel 11. As the only CMN Hospital in the region, the celebration highlights our CMN partnership, Miracle Kids as well as continuing to raise money to provide the best care possible for patients at UMC Children’s Hospital.

All of the money donated stays at UMC Children’s Hospital. Please join us starting on Daybreak and call 806-747-KIDS (5437). Any donation makes a difference. You can also become a Miracle Maker by pledging $20 a month for a year.

UMC Children’s Hospital is not only marking 40 years as a CMN partner hospital but is also embarking on the expansion of the hospital into UMC’s East Tower. It will become the new UMC Children’s Hospital.

1st Floor: Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

2nd Floor: Newborn Care

3rd Floor: Pediatric Floor and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)

4th Floor: Pediatric Operating Rooms, GI Lab and Procedural Area including Advanced Integrated Operating Rooms and Robotic Surgical Care

UMC Children’s Hospital will also include: Ronald McDonald Room, Child Life Play Areas, Children’s Playroom and Teen Room

Donate by clicking here.

UMC Children’s Hospital has served the children of our region since 1978 and was the first pediatric hospital in the region

Along with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, UMC Children’s Hospital has led the way in providing advanced care from research-based experts

UMC is the only hospital in the region verified as both a Level 1 Trauma Center and Pediatric Level 2 Trauma Center

Level 4 NICU – the highest available

Level 4 Maternal Care Facility - the highest available

Certified Baby-Friendly by Baby Friendly USA, Inc

UMC houses the Timothy J. Harnar Regional Burn Center – the region’s only pediatric burn center within 400 miles

UMC Children’s Hospital is home to Sable, the first and only facility dog at any Children’s Hospital in West Texas

UMC Children’s Emergency Center provides more resuscitation and trauma rooms for children than any other in West Texas

Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic, sponsored by UMC Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech University, supports recovery from both general mental health concerns and traumatic events

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.