Hot temperatures to return this week

By John Robison
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temperatures will return tomorrow with afternoon highs likely to be in the 90s for most of the South Plains.

KCBD Almanac for Tuesday, Sept. 19
KCBD Almanac for Tuesday, Sept. 19(KCBD)

Storms are not expected Wednesday. but sunshine is and some summer-like heat for the region. The heat continues through the week with a brief break on Thursday.

Mid-90s today will return on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Thursday will bring some clouds, showers and thunderstorms that will begin in the afternoon and continue overnight into Friday morning. The afternoon highs stay in the 80s on Thursday but return to the low 90s by Friday afternoon.

KCBD Next Four Days forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 19
KCBD Next Four Days forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 19(KCBD)

Looks like the first day of fall on Saturday will be a nice one with highs around 90 degrees and mostly sunny.

