Isolated thunderstorms Monday evening, warmer Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, multiple showers and storms were firing up in the northwestern part of the viewing area. At this time, the specific counties being affected are Castro, Hale and Lamb counties.

Radar (KCBD)

These showers and storms have a chance of lasting throughout the evening but after midnight we expect most of them to die down. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-60s with south winds around 10 mph.

Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 90s, with mostly sunny skies earlier in the day. Partly cloudy conditions are expected briefly in the afternoon and evening as there is another chance for isolated, severe thunderstorms tomorrow too. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Highs (KCBD)

Tuesday evening has a slight chance of showers and possible severe storms too. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph and overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

Temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s will continue throughout the week. The next chance for rain across the area will be Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will begin to cool into the weekend with overnight low temperatures in the 50s and highs in the 80s.

7 Day (KCBD)

