Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Isolated thunderstorms Monday evening, warmer Tuesday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, multiple showers and storms were firing up in the northwestern part of the viewing area. At this time, the specific counties being affected are Castro, Hale and Lamb counties.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

These showers and storms have a chance of lasting throughout the evening but after midnight we expect most of them to die down. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-60s with south winds around 10 mph.

Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 90s, with mostly sunny skies earlier in the day. Partly cloudy conditions are expected briefly in the afternoon and evening as there is another chance for isolated, severe thunderstorms tomorrow too. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Tuesday evening has a slight chance of showers and possible severe storms too. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph and overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

Temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s will continue throughout the week. The next chance for rain across the area will be Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will begin to cool into the weekend with overnight low temperatures in the 50s and highs in the 80s.

7 Day
7 Day(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
‘This was truly a freak accident’: Lubbock bronc rider killed in rodeo accident
Lubbock police are investigating an East Lubbock shooting that left one person dead and two...
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at East 26th & Ivory
Authorities are investigating a crash near Snyder that left a 16-year-old boy dead.
16-year-old dies in crash near Snyder
Lubbock hotel robbery suspect
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating aggravated robbery suspect
The Estacado Matadors are the End Zone Team of the Week after defeating Levelland 62-9 on...
End Zone Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors

Latest News

KCBD News at 6 Weather - Monday, Sept. 18
Rain chances are much lower this week, but not zero!
Less Rain, More Warmth
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, Sept. 18
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Sept. 18