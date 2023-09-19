Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sable

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sable, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about 10 months.

Sable is outgoing, funny and sweet. She also loves to play, does very well on a leash and would be great with kids. Sable is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stella.

