Late Summer Heat and a Few Showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are in the final days of Summer. It’s going to feel like it. Temperatures will peak above average while rain chances remain low.

Highs today will be about ten degrees above the average for mid-September. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and hot. Highs will be about ten degrees above the average for mid-September. The breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

Rain remains unlikely at your location, but a few spotty thunderstorms may pop up in the late afternoon heat. Storms are a little more likely over the far eastern viewing area, where any storm may become marginally severe.

Back to mostly fair skies tonight with lows mainly in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, dry, and again hot. Temps again will peak nearly ten degrees above average. Winds will remain light.

A somewhat better chance of rain is expected Thursday. Scattered storms and showers are possible at times during the day and through the night. Under a mostly cloudy sky temperatures will moderate slightly, though will still peak a bit above average.

Then more summer heat on Friday, which I expect to be dry.

The cold front I mentioned yesterday is now expected to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday. This allows the heat to continue through Saturday with cooling delayed until Sunday.

Fall begins Saturday with the Autumnal Equinox (1:50 am CDT). The equinox is the moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator (an imaginary line in the sky above Earth’s equator) from north to south. At the Spring Equinox (also known as the Vernal or March Equinox) the sun crosses the celestial equator from south to north.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Lubbock’s temperatures yesterday ranged from a low of 64° to a high of 90° (recorded at the Lubbock airport). That is six degrees above the average for the date. The low this morning was 68° (as of this posting).

For today, September 19, Lubbock’s average low is 59° and the average high 84°. The record low is 42° (in 1991) and the record high 105° (in 1930).

Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is 3.70″. That is 2.14″ above the average. The total for the year is 12.82″, which is 1.44″ below the year-to-date average.

Lubbock’s snowfall total for the season was 7.2″. That is 0.2″ above the average. Lubbock’s most recent reported snowfall was a trace on February 18. Lubbock’s snow season is considered to be October 1 through April 30.

Sunrise today was at 7:33 AM CDT, sunset is at 7:48 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:34 AM CDT.

