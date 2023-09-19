LP&L explains delay in bringing electric competition to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Lubbock Power & Light have provided an updated timeline on when electric competition will come to Lubbock.

LP&L Spokesperson Matt Rose stated the power to choose is coming, but the process has been halted pending one final federal approval.

“That decision by the federal authorities has been paused temporarily,” Rose said.

Last spring, LP&L began the process of becoming the first city to voluntarily deregulate, but such a massive change brings up many questions and concerns for residents.

“Everything we’re getting from the federal level is that this is moving forward and now we can begin this process anew, going out to the public and talking about competition, what it means and when it’s going to affect customers,” Rose said.

Rose stated the updated timeline depends on switching the last 30 percent of customers from the southwest power pool to the ERCOT grid.

“As we’ve said many times before, once we get that final customer converted over to ERCOT, so that we are 100% in the ERCOT market, competition officially begins,” Rose said.

That switch over is not expected to happen until closer towards the end of the year, with customers choosing their provider in Jan. 2024.

“Then that will allow us to go through that selection process for our customers and move them to their new providers within quarter one of 2024, likely at the start of March,” Rose said.

And if you do not choose a retailer, LP&L does have a safety net so no resident will go without power.

“Any resident that has not chosen a provider at that time will be randomly assigned one of three energy providers that we have chosen,” he said.

Over the next few months, LP&L will be out in the community educating residents on the options of energy retailers.

“So, everybody will know when it’s time, we’re getting close, but is not quite time, yet,” Rose said.

Many have already seen advertisements for energy retailers. Rose stated now is a good time to start researching them, but people should be wary due to front door scams. At this point in time no retailer is authorized to sign on any Lubbock resident.

