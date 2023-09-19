Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty

Ryan Scott Zink
Ryan Scott Zink(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Texas man was found guilty in the District of Columbia on Sept. 13, 2023, of three charges, including one felony and two misdemeanor offenses related to his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Ryan Scott Zink, 34, of Lubbock, Texas, was found guilty after a jury trial in U.S. District Court. Zink was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, a felony offense, as well as two misdemeanor offense of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

According to evidence presented during the trial, On Jan. 6, 2201, Zink marched from the area near the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. to the United States Capitol and by approximately 1:45 p.m., stood immediately outside the restricted grounds on the east side of the Capitol. At about 2:00 p.m., other rioters had violently breached the barricades marking the restricted area near Zink and shortly thereafter, he entered the restricted area and marched through the plaza with others. Zink then made his way up the stairs of the Capitol’s Central East Portico.

While on restricted grounds immediately outside the Capitol building, Zink filmed a series of video clips while on the Capitol grounds. In one clip, the defendant recorded himself stating, “We knocked down the gates! We’re storming the Capitol! You can’t stop us!” In the same video, Zink panned the phone camera to show the crowd around him and later began chanting, “We want Trump!”, as he moved through the crowd at the footsteps of the Capitol.

Zink is the heard shouted, staring into his recording device: “You all want to know how it’s going? We are going to bum rush this s***!” In a second video, the defendant filmed the crowd as it attempted to breach the Rotunda Doors to the Capitol. Zink stated, “They’re not going to get this one.” In a third video, the Zink shouted, “You wanted to see what it’s become? We’re in the doors!” Towards the end of the video, the defendant turned the camera to capture another individual smashing a window near the Rotunda Doors.

Zink later wrote to an associate about his involvement in the January 6th riots, stating “Broke down the doors pushed Congress out of session I took two flash bangs I’m ok I’ll be posting pictures in a little bit when we get back I’m hurt but we accomplished the job” and “I’m afraid the time for rioting is over better clean those guns and invest in some level 4 armor.”

Zink was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, in Texas.

U.S. District Chief Judge James E. Boasberg will sentence Zink on Dec. 18, 2023.

All charges carry potential financial penalties. The Court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.  Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Dallas and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 396 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

