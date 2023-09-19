Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in early Sept. shooting

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shooting earlier this month at an apartment complex downtown.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, officers responded to a shots fired call near 14th St. and Ave. S. Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old Jesus Antonio Lopez Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Police say Lopez Jr. died at the hospital about week later on Monday, Sept. 18.

Investigators are asking anyone with information in this case to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The shooting remains under investigation.

