Tuesday morning top stories: Electric competition delayed until 2024

LP&L: Electric competition in Lubbock delayed until 2024

Federal approval of moving the final 30% of customers to the ERCOT grid is still pending

Customers will start choosing their new provider in January, with the switchover now set for March

Lubbock police asking for public’s help in search for armed robber

Police say a man robbed a hotel clerk in the 4000 block of South Loop 289 on Sept. 10

A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest

Lt. Gov. orders impeachment audit

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick ordered an audit of expenses for the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Patrick called the process a waste of time and money

