Tuesday morning top stories: Electric competition delayed until 2024
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
LP&L: Electric competition in Lubbock delayed until 2024
- Federal approval of moving the final 30% of customers to the ERCOT grid is still pending
- Customers will start choosing their new provider in January, with the switchover now set for March
- Read more here: LP&L explains delay in bringing electric competition to Lubbock
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in search for armed robber
- Police say a man robbed a hotel clerk in the 4000 block of South Loop 289 on Sept. 10
- A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest
- Details here: Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating aggravated robbery suspect
Lt. Gov. orders impeachment audit
- Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick ordered an audit of expenses for the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Patrick called the process a waste of time and money
- Read more here: Sen. Charles Perry speaks out on Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
