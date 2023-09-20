Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off

A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.(Illinois Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – A man in Illinois is living the dream after he spent $20 on a lottery ticket and won $2 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a 66-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous, bought a 100X Payout Instant Ticket before winning the game’s top prize.

The man bought the ticket at Pilot Travel Center on Division Street in Morris.

The lucky winner said he and his wife stopped at the store for gas when he decided to pick up a scratch-off ticket.

“She said, ‘Don’t scratch it in front of me, I’m bad luck,’” he said. “So once we got back home, I scratched the ticket alone, and I couldn’t believe it, the ticket was a $2 million winner! I was laughing and crying at the same time. We are just ecstatic.”

The newly-made millionaire didn’t waste any time after realizing his luck. He decided to pursue his dreams after working 40 years and told his boss he was retiring.

“When I told my boss the news of my retirement, he wasn’t happy,” the man said. “He asked me, ‘What’s it going to take to get you to stay?’ I chuckled and said, ‘$2 million.’”

The Illinois Lottery said 19 other lottery players in the state have become millionaires after winning on Instant Tickets this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Scott Zink
Lubbock man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty
Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Arrest made in deadly shooting near East 26th and Ivory
One person has been injured in an early morning shooting near 14th Street and Avenue S.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in early Sept. shooting
Crash on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729
Emergency crews responding to rollover near Idalou
Authorities are investigating a crash near Snyder that left a 16-year-old boy dead.
16-year-old dies in crash near Snyder

Latest News

40th Annual Children's Miracle Network telethon is September 20 on KCBD
40th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon on KCBD
Noon 40th Annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu