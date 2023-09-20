Emergency crews responding to rollover near Idalou

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash west of Idalou.

Authorities responded to the crash at 9:06 p.m. on Tuesday on Hwy. 62/82 near FM 1729.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found one vehicle in a field and another vehicle flipped in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The individuals involved in the crash refused EMS and no injuries were reported.

