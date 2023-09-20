Kane Brown coming to the United Supermarkets Arena in 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer and current CMA Award nominee Kane Brown announces details for his new highly anticipated tour, In the Air.

The upcoming tour will kick off in March and hit 29 cities along the way including Newark, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, before wrapping in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field on September 14.

Brown will wrap the tour with 5 major stadium shows including returning to the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, where earlier this year he made history as the first black artist to sell-out a headlining show there in the venue’s over 100 year history.

The tour will make its stop in Lubbock Friday, April 26 with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee.

Earlier in the Summer, Kane wrapped the Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which included his first headlining arena show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and a massive stadium show in Boston, MA at the historic Fenway Park. The Boston Globe heralded him as being “on his game” at the show. Pollstar exclaimed, “Kane Brown knocks it out of the park,” while Music Row claimed he “illuminated a sold-out crowd.” Kane also wrapped the international leg of the same tour earlier this year, which hit cities including Sydney, London, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Brown receiving the ACM Honors International Award honor for his contributions to the country music format on a global scale. Brown sat down earlier this week on “Sunday TODAY” with Willie Geist to talk about his early start in the industry, touring globally, as well as his upcoming new music and tour dates. Brown will release his new single, “I Can Feel It,” tomorrow. Pre-add/pre-save here.

The upcoming song will sample Phil Collins’ legendary drum solo and single from “In the Air Tonight.” Collins, along with Brown, Gabe Foust, and Jaxson Free, is also credited as an “I Can Feel It” songwriter. “I Can Feel It” is the follow up to Brown’s 10th career #1 at Country radio, “Bury Me In Georgia,” which topped the Billboard Country and Country Aircheck charts this week, and his current CMA-nominated #1 hit, “Thank God.”

Register now at kanebrownmusic.com for Kane Brown’s artist pre-sale that begins Tuesday, September 26 at 10am ET time.

Tickets for the In The Air Tour will go on-sale to the general public Thursday, September 28 at 10am local time (@www.selectaseatlubbock.com for the Lubbock date).

Visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates, additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information.

