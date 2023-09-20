KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mollie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 4-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

Mollie is super sweet, goofy and laid back. If you want a buddy to watch TV with you, she’s your girl. She also does a happy dance you just have to see. Mollie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sable.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.