Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mollie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 4-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

Mollie is super sweet, goofy and laid back. If you want a buddy to watch TV with you, she’s your girl. She also does a happy dance you just have to see. Mollie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sable.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Scott Zink
Lubbock man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty
Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Arrest made in deadly shooting near East 26th and Ivory
One person has been injured in an early morning shooting near 14th Street and Avenue S.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in early Sept. shooting
Authorities are investigating a crash near Snyder that left a 16-year-old boy dead.
16-year-old dies in crash near Snyder
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie
Meet Sable! She is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about 10 months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sable
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Sable
Meet Stella! She is a three-year-old Rottweiler mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stella