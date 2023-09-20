Lubbock elections administrator pinpoints important dates before November election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sept. 19 is national voter registration day. This November, Texans will vote for or against a number of constitutional amendments, rules and bonds. However, to be able to vote, people first need to be registered.

“It’s very important to make sure you’re getting the correct ballot, to make sure you’re registered at the correct voting precinct,” Elections Administrator Roxzine Stinson said.

Those who wish to check if they are registered to vote in their home county can visit Texas.gov. People who are not registered can print a voter registration application and mail or drop it by a local elections office. The only time someone can register online is during the driver license renewal process.

“Local elections effect you much more than you realize they do,” Stinson said.

Local elections are just as important as presidential elections. Not only are people voting on state constitutional amendments, but also taxes and bonds specific to their county.

“All elections are important. I mean we have 14 constitutional amendments, county of Lubbock has a bond election for the medical examiners office,” Stinson said.

Individuals can find a breakdown of those amendments on the Lubbock county elections office website.

Here are a few dates to remember:

Oct. 10 - Last day to register to vote

Oct. 23 - First day of early voting

Oct. 27 - Last day to apply for a ballot by mail

Nov. 3 - Early voting ends

Nov. 7 - Election day

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.