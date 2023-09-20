Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Man pleads guilty to murder of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez

David Wayne Hampton, 53 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center, Aug. 2019)
David Wayne Hampton, 53 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center, Aug. 2019)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.

Seven people in total were involved in the 79-year-old man’s murder, including David Wayne Hampton, 57. Hampton pleaded guilty to the murder in a Lubbock County courtroom on Wednesday.

On Aug. 3, 2019, Rodriguez was reported missing to police. According to court records, he was lured to a remote location by Heather Casias, who was aware he would be receiving a check from the government. Two other individuals, David Hampton and Brett Garza, were waiting at the location. Police stated the two men ambushed the 79-year-old and beat him to death before stealing his belongings, including his wallet and car.

After a Silver Alert was issued for Rodriguez, police arrested two other individuals: Toby Daughtry and Amanda Blagburn. The two told investigators they had been driving Rodriguez’s car, but abandoned it in Temple after seeing the Silver Alert. They stated Hampton gave them the vehicle the day after Rodriguez was reported missing. They were both charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police questioned Casias about his disappearance. During the interview, she said she spoke with Hampton and Garza, suggesting his body be moved.

Two other people helped Garza move Rodriguez’s body: James Anderson and Freddie Salinas. Investigators said they moved Rodriguez from a cotton field in west Lubbock County to a field in Abernathy. Police found him two weeks later.

Hampton and Garza reportedly spent over $1,000 with Rodriguez’s stolen credit card. They were both arrested and charged with credit card fraud. After further investigation, they were also charged with murder.

Hampton was first put on trial in 2022, however a mistrial was declared. Witnesses made “improper statements” during their testimony, resulting in the mistrial.

On Wednesday, Hampton pleaded guilty to Rodriguez’s murder. He submitted an open plea, meaning he has pleaded guilty without a plea deal in place.

Instead of a jury trial, Rodriguez’s case will now be heard by Judge John “Trey” McClendon III of the 137th District Court. After hearing evidence and testimony, McClendon will decide Hampton’s punishment.

The punishment phase of the trial begins on Monday, Sept. 25.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Scott Zink
Lubbock man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty
Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Arrest made in deadly shooting near East 26th and Ivory
Rangers on the sideline of Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State football game
Texas Tech’s unseen game-day tradition
One person has been injured in an early morning shooting near 14th Street and Avenue S.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in early Sept. shooting
Crash on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729
Emergency crews responding to rollover near Idalou

Latest News

KCBD News at 6
The DeArmond triplets graduated from the NICU, thanks to staff and equipment at UMC Children's...
Childress family credits UMC Children’s Hospital for miracle triplets
5pm CMN Dearmond story
40th Annual Children's Miracle Network telethon is September 20 on KCBD
40th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon on KCBD