Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Randall offensive lineman Braeden Massengale honored with 4A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

Randall offensive lineman Braeden Massengale speaks to the media after state-wide honor.
Randall offensive lineman Braeden Massengale speaks to the media after state-wide honor.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall Raiders offensive lineman Braeden Massengale received a huge honor this week as he was named the 4A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week.

Massengale was selected over every other 4A player across the entire state of Texas for his performance.

“It’s always nice when the big guys up front get recognition.” Raiders head coach Dan Sherwood said. “We challenged them, they accepted that challenge and did a really good job. It’s nice for their teammates to see them get some acknowledgement as well.”

The junior offensive lineman helped lead the Raiders to a dominant showing on the ground, rushing for roughly 200 yards in the win over Wichita Falls.

Massengale was very grateful for the honor, but is still looking to get even better.

“At first I was shocked. I didn’t know how to comprehend it, but I was shocked.” He said. “I searched it up and I was like ‘Dang, this is big.’ We did good in the first half. Second half we have to pick it up a little bit.”

The Raiders are preparing for a big matchup in Amarillo on Friday as they square off against the Palo Duro Dons.

You can catch the live stream of that game on TPSN and watch highlights on NewsChannel10.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a crash near Snyder that left a 16-year-old boy dead.
16-year-old dies in crash near Snyder
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
‘This was truly a freak accident’: Lubbock bronc rider killed in rodeo accident
Lubbock hotel robbery suspect
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating aggravated robbery suspect
Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Arrest made in deadly shooting near East 26th and Ivory
Ryan Scott Zink
Lubbock man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty

Latest News

Red Raiders will face Houston for the first time as Big 12 members in a 2:30 p.m. start on...
Texas Tech Football to host Houston in 2:30 p.m. game
End Zone Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors
The Estacado Matadors are the End Zone Team of the Week after defeating Levelland 62-9 on...
End Zone Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors
Texas Tech enters unfamiliar territory Saturday as the Red Raiders will search for their first...
Texas Tech beats Tarleton State 41-3
Red Raiders hosting Tarleton State at Jones AT&T Stadium today