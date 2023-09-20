Community Coverage Tour
Warm Again, Rain Chances Tomorrow

By Collin Mertz
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High’s today very similar to yesterday, ranging 90s across the area. Lubbock is expected to get around the mid 90s. Our skies start off clear this morning, with clouds building into the late morning and early afternoon. Breezes are light-to-moderate.

SPC Day 1
SPC Day 1(KCBD)
SPC Day 2
SPC Day 2(KCBD)

Rain chances overnight, mostly for tomorrow, with some marginal thunderstorm risk possible. Severe risks include small hail up to an inch, or gusty winds up to 60 mph. Temps slightly cooler Thursday.

Rain and Temp Forecast
Rain and Temp Forecast(KCBD)

Highs pick back up to the mid 90s by Friday, and stay there through the first day of Fall on Saturday.

