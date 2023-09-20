Wednesday morning top stories: 40th annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Children’s Miracle Network broadcast
- All day the CMN telethon will take place on KCBD to help support UMC’s Children’s Hospital
- You can call 806-747-KIDS and pledge a donation
- Details here: 40th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon on KCBD
Arrest made in connection with deadly East Lubbock shooting
- Phenix Burns, Jr. is charged with tampering with evidence
- Police say he was injured in a fight that resulted in the death of Levone Madden
- Full story here: Arrest made in deadly shooting near East 26th and Ivory
Lubbock man faces sentencing for Jan. 6 riot
- A federal jury convicted Ryan Zink of obstructing an official proceeding and other charges
- He recorded video of himself taking part in the riot
- Read more here: Lubbock man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty
Fed to hold rates steady
- The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady as it wraps up its two day meeting today
- The pause will give the Central Bank more time to determine how previous rate hikes are affecting the economy and inflation
- Read more here: What will Federal Reserve do next? Any hint of future rate hikes will be key focus of latest meeting
