Wednesday morning top stories: 40th annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon today

All day the CMN telethon will take place on KCBD to help support UMC’s Children’s Hospital

You can call 806-747-KIDS and pledge a donation

Details here: 40th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon on KCBD

Arrest made in connection with deadly East Lubbock shooting

Phenix Burns, Jr. is charged with tampering with evidence

Police say he was injured in a fight that resulted in the death of Levone Madden

Full story here: Arrest made in deadly shooting near East 26th and Ivory

Lubbock man faces sentencing for Jan. 6 riot

A federal jury convicted Ryan Zink of obstructing an official proceeding and other charges

He recorded video of himself taking part in the riot

Read more here: Lubbock man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty

Fed to hold rates steady

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady as it wraps up its two day meeting today

The pause will give the Central Bank more time to determine how previous rate hikes are affecting the economy and inflation

Read more here: What will Federal Reserve do next? Any hint of future rate hikes will be key focus of latest meeting

