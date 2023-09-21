Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Cotton and Crude Fest in downtown Levelland Saturday, Sept. 23

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Cotton and Crude Fest in downtown Levelland on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Find more information at https://www.levelland.com/cotton-crude-festival

Cotton and Crude Fest - Street Fair and Music Festival with Cory Morrow and feat. Jenna Paulette in Downtown Levelland, TX

September 23rd - Gates Open @ 6:30 PM

Ticket Info:

  • $20 Advance GA ($25 at the gate)
  • $20 Cooler Pass (No glass allowed)
  • Free Admission for Children Under 10
The Levelland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Cotton and Crude Fest in downtown...
The Levelland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Cotton and Crude Fest in downtown Levelland on Saturday, Sept. 23.(Levelland Chamber of Commerce)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rangers on the sideline of Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State football game
Texas Tech’s unseen game-day tradition
Greg Rushin
LPD names interim police chief in wake of Mitchell’s resignation
Lubbock Animal Services building
Lubbock Animal Services seeking volunteer puppy fosters
The Gonzales family
Lubbock family pleas for justice after son’s murder in 2017
Crash on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729
Emergency crews responding to rollover near Idalou

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Cotton and Crude Fest
TTHSC will host its Fall Medication Cleanout event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sep. 23 (Saturday) at...
TTUHCS to host fall medication cleanout Saturday, Sept. 23
Noon Notebook: TTUHSC Fall Medication Cleanout
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Lemur Day 2023