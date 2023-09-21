Cotton and Crude Fest in downtown Levelland Saturday, Sept. 23
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Cotton and Crude Fest in downtown Levelland on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Find more information at https://www.levelland.com/cotton-crude-festival
Cotton and Crude Fest - Street Fair and Music Festival with Cory Morrow and feat. Jenna Paulette in Downtown Levelland, TX
September 23rd - Gates Open @ 6:30 PM
Ticket Info:
- $20 Advance GA ($25 at the gate)
- $20 Cooler Pass (No glass allowed)
- Free Admission for Children Under 10
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.