Cotton and Crude Fest in downtown Levelland Saturday, Sept. 23

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Cotton and Crude Fest in downtown Levelland on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Find more information at https://www.levelland.com/cotton-crude-festival

Cotton and Crude Fest - Street Fair and Music Festival with Cory Morrow and feat. Jenna Paulette in Downtown Levelland, TX

September 23rd - Gates Open @ 6:30 PM

Ticket Info:

$20 Advance GA ($25 at the gate)

$20 Cooler Pass (No glass allowed)

Free Admission for Children Under 10

