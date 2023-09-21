Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide in the Trump White House, claims in a new book that Rudy Giuliani groped her.

Hutchinson said it happened backstage at the rally before former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

She details her time in the Trump administration and afterward in a book titled “Enough” that is set to be published next week.

Hutchinson writes that Giuliani put his hands under her blazer, then her skirt at the rally, and she said the incident was seen by others.

A political adviser to Giuliani called Hutchinson’s claims a “disgusting lie.” He said it’s fair to ask why she is coming out with allegations from two and a half years ago as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rangers on the sideline of Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State football game
Texas Tech’s unseen game-day tradition
Greg Rushin
LPD names interim police chief in wake of Mitchell’s resignation
Lubbock Animal Services building
Lubbock Animal Services seeking volunteer puppy fosters
Crash on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729
Emergency crews responding to rollover near Idalou
The Gonzales family
Lubbock family pleas for justice after son’s murder in 2017

Latest News

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify...
City of Meadow under boil water notice
Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19
More than $1.6 million raised during the CMN telethon on KCBD
$1.6 million raised during 40th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon on KCBD
KCBD, UMC wrap up Children's Miracle Network telethon
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: City of Lubbock appoints interim police chief