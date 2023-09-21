Community Coverage Tour
Hot First Day of Fall

By Collin Mertz
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slightly cooler today, with rain showers and potentially marginally severe storms off and on through the day.

Severe Outlook
Severe Outlook(KCBD)

Severe threats include small hail up to an inch and winds gusting up to 60 mph off of storms, with isolated flash flooding possible in low lying areas. Highs today a few degrees cooler, ranging mid 80s to low 90s.

High Temps
High Temps(KCBD)

Those cooler temps quickly disappear, as we move back to the mid 90s Friday and upper 90s for the first day of fall on Saturday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

