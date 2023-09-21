Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zadi

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zadi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Zadi is funny, loyal, smart and affectionate. She loves to go for long walks, play with others and does well around strangers. Zadi is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rangers on the sideline of Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State football game
Texas Tech’s unseen game-day tradition
Greg Rushin
LPD names interim police chief in wake of Mitchell’s resignation
Lubbock Animal Services building
Lubbock Animal Services seeking volunteer puppy fosters
Crash on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729
Emergency crews responding to rollover near Idalou
The Gonzales family
Lubbock family pleas for justice after son’s murder in 2017

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Zadi
Meet Mollie! She is a 4-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie
Meet Sable! She is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about 10 months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sable