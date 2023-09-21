KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zadi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zadi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Zadi is funny, loyal, smart and affectionate. She loves to go for long walks, play with others and does well around strangers. Zadi is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

