Last day to apply for Lubbock ISD Community Leadership Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Applications are open for the second annual Lubbock ISD Community Leadership Academy. The program provides an opportunity for interested parents, guardians, and community members to learn more about the structure and operations of the district by committing to a seven-month journey that gives an in-depth look inside our district.

The program, consisting of seven sessions and a graduation ceremony, convenes once a month from October through May at locations around the district. Participants will interact with students and teachers, tour district facilities, visit with district administrators and staff, and see firsthand how Lubbock ISD works. For the investment of time, participants have the opportunity to interact with leaders and decision makers in Lubbock ISD, and will graduate with a wealth of knowledge about the district.

The 2023-2024 Community Leadership Academy will meet on the following dates from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., with breakfast and lunch provided:

October 5, 2023

November 7, 2023

December 7, 2023

January 11, 2024

February 1, 2024

April 4, 2024

May 2, 2024

Applications will be accepted until Thursday, September 21. Enrollment is limited. Participants will receive notification of their acceptance no later than Friday, September 22.

More information can be found at www.LubbockISD.org/CLA.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.