Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Last day to apply for Lubbock ISD Community Leadership Academy

Applications are open for the second annual Lubbock ISD Community Leadership Academy.
Applications are open for the second annual Lubbock ISD Community Leadership Academy.(Lubbock ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Applications are open for the second annual Lubbock ISD Community Leadership Academy. The program provides an opportunity for interested parents, guardians, and community members to learn more about the structure and operations of the district by committing to a seven-month journey that gives an in-depth look inside our district.

The program, consisting of seven sessions and a graduation ceremony, convenes once a month from October through May at locations around the district. Participants will interact with students and teachers, tour district facilities, visit with district administrators and staff, and see firsthand how Lubbock ISD works. For the investment of time, participants have the opportunity to interact with leaders and decision makers in Lubbock ISD, and will graduate with a wealth of knowledge about the district.

The 2023-2024 Community Leadership Academy will meet on the following dates from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., with breakfast and lunch provided:

  • October 5, 2023
  • November 7, 2023
  • December 7, 2023
  • January 11, 2024
  • February 1, 2024
  • April 4, 2024
  • May 2, 2024

Applications will be accepted until Thursday, September 21. Enrollment is limited. Participants will receive notification of their acceptance no later than Friday, September 22.

More information can be found at www.LubbockISD.org/CLA.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rangers on the sideline of Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State football game
Texas Tech’s unseen game-day tradition
Greg Rushin
LPD names interim police chief in wake of Mitchell’s resignation
Lubbock Animal Services building
Lubbock Animal Services seeking volunteer puppy fosters
Crash on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729
Emergency crews responding to rollover near Idalou
The Gonzales family
Lubbock family pleas for justice after son’s murder in 2017

Latest News

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify...
City of Meadow under boil water notice
More than $1.6 million raised during the CMN telethon on KCBD
$1.6 million raised during 40th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon on KCBD
KCBD, UMC wrap up Children's Miracle Network telethon
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: City of Lubbock appoints interim police chief