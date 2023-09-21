LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 1-year-old child has died after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian crash involving a child near 54th and Ave. B.
Police say the child was transported by EMS to Covenant Women’s and Children.
No additional details are available at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
