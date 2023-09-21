Community Coverage Tour
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B

A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 1-year-old child has died after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian crash involving a child near 54th and Ave. B.

Police say the child was transported by EMS to Covenant Women’s and Children.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

