LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 1-year-old child has died after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian crash involving a child near 54th and Ave. B.

Police say the child was transported by EMS to Covenant Women’s and Children.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

