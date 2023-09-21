Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

LPD’s crime analyst unit internationally recognized

By Sydney Lowther
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - To celebrate National Crime and Intelligence Appreciate Day, KCBD sat down with two internationally recognized crime analysts with the Lubbock Police Department.

KCBD got an inside look into what the job of a crime analyst entails and the project for which they were recognized.

“Many departments are realizing the necessity for data-driven policing and civilians can play a really impactful part in driving that,” LPD crime analyst Jessica Clements said.

Jessica Clements and T.J. Yoakum are two crime analysts at the Lubbock Police Department. Their job requires them to wear many different hats, from crime statistics to forensics to investigations.

“It looks different by the hour, just whatever is happening that day we will be involved some way, somehow,” Yoakum said.

Among crime analysts from all around the world, both Clements and Yoakum submitted their work to the international crime analyst conference, and brought home two awards for Lubbock. These behind-the-scenes jobs can sometimes go unnoticed, but many in the department refer to the unit as their ‘problem-solvers,’ and that is what their work showed.

“Were struggling with our response times in the south due to so much construction, how much the population has expanded there in the last couple years, and the size of the south division,” Clements said.

Clements’ award-winning solution was to completely restructure the south division to decrease the response time for emergency crews. Clements was in dispatch for seven years; she said she was tired of being there after the crime.

“Now I’m hoping that I can help stop it from happening, we’re trying to stop the crime, prevent it from happening so we don’t have to clean up after it,” Clements said.

Yoakum created a data dashboard that makes historic and recent data easily accessible to see where help is needed. Both projects allow the department to allocate their resources more efficiently to make the department run more effectively.

Those interested in crime analysis can apply for the open position at the Lubbock Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Scott Zink
Lubbock man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty
Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Arrest made in deadly shooting near East 26th and Ivory
Rangers on the sideline of Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State football game
Texas Tech’s unseen game-day tradition
One person has been injured in an early morning shooting near 14th Street and Avenue S.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in early Sept. shooting
Crash on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729
Emergency crews responding to rollover near Idalou

Latest News

40th Annual Children's Miracle Network telethon is September 20 on KCBD
40th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon on KCBD
10pm 40th Annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon
AJ Hounshell and his family at University Medical Center for his cancer treatment at UMC...
Lubbock teen conquers high-risk cancer battle with aid of Children’s Miracle Network at UMC
Lubbock teen conquers high-risk cancer battle with aid of Children’s Miracle Network at UMC
Greg Rushin
LPD names interim police chief in wake of Mitchell’s resignation