One seriously injured after car travels off overpass near Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are responding to a crash near Wolfforth that left one person injured.

Officials with DPS stated a vehicle traveled into the median before going off on overpass on Hwy. 62/82 near CR 1300.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers with DPS are currently investigating the scene and have not determined the cause of the crash at this time.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

