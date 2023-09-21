Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Overnight showers, cooler temepratures Thursday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the rest of this warm Wednesday, drier conditions are expected until around midnight. After midnight, showers are expected across the area starting on the Texas and New Mexico state lines.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s with partly cloudy conditions. Southeast winds will be around 5-10 mph.

Thursday rain chances look great in the early morning hours with mostly cloudy skies. It will be cooler with high temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Showers and storms throughout the day Thursday are likely, especially in the evening hours. This activity may bring severe weather in the evening with the main threats being gusty wind conditions and possible large hail.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Friday will warm up into the 90s and so will Saturday with dry conditions. Saturday is the first official day of Fall too! Sunday temperatures will cool into the 80s and will stay within the 80s for most of the work week. At least until Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Scott Zink
Lubbock man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty
Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Arrest made in deadly shooting near East 26th and Ivory
Rangers on the sideline of Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State football game
Texas Tech’s unseen game-day tradition
One person has been injured in an early morning shooting near 14th Street and Avenue S.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in early Sept. shooting
Crash on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729
Emergency crews responding to rollover near Idalou

Latest News

KCBD News at 6 Weather - Wednesday, Sept. 20
SPC Day 1
Warm Again, Rain Chances Tomorrow
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Sept. 20
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, Sept. 20