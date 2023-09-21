Police responding to pedestrian crash that left child seriously injured
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian crash involving a child near 54th and Ave. B.
No additional details are available at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.