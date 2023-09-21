Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Winning numbers drawn for $672 million Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $672 million, the 10th-largest in the lottery’s history. It is also the third-largest jackpot of the year.

The jackpot’s cash value is $320.5 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday are 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and 23.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Scott Zink
Lubbock man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty
Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Arrest made in deadly shooting near East 26th and Ivory
Rangers on the sideline of Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State football game
Texas Tech’s unseen game-day tradition
One person has been injured in an early morning shooting near 14th Street and Avenue S.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in early Sept. shooting
Crash on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729
Emergency crews responding to rollover near Idalou

Latest News

FILE - Oscar Pistorius gestures, at the end of the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in the...
Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his murder sentence, new documents say
KCBD News at 10
A memorial for Waylon Barber as seen in September 2023.
‘It was breathtaking’: Family’s home destroyed by Hurricane Idalia, but late son’s bedroom spared
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Under pressure over border, Biden administration grants protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans