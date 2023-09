LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2023 Lubbock Pediatric Cancer walk will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at Urbanovsky Park.

Parking will be at 1701 Indiana Ave. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

