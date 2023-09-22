Bicyclist dies in crash near Lorenzo

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck while riding his bicycle along the highway.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday about two miles east of Lorenzo on Hwy. 62/82. Upon arrival, they found one person dead.

According to a DPS report, 62-year-old Robert Hurd of Middletown, Connecticut, was riding his bicycle east along the shoulder.

The report stated a pick-up truck was also heading east in the outside lane. Hurd reportedly veered into the same lane and was struck by the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

