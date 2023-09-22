Childrens Home of Lubbock hosting 2023 fall festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday is the first day of fall, so what better day to have a fall festival. The Children’s Home of Lubbock will be hosting the festival on its campus, located at 4404 Idalou Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Most people look at it as just a way to raise money, I think more than anything its awareness,” President and CEO of the Children’s Home of Lubbock Jimmy Moore said.

Moore has been the president and CEO of Children’s Home of Lubbock for more than seven years and says events like the fall festival are to make sure these children are never forgotten about.

“A time for the community to come out and learn more about us, what we do how we do it and that they’re a part of it and gives our kids a chance to mix in and feel some normalcy,” Moore said.

Moore said the Children’s Home Lubbock’s goal is to offer their children a real home and support system.

“They have nowhere to go we are their family, we’re buying cars, we’re helping them get their driver’s license, making sure they get a job, making sure they’re plugged into the community” he said.

Not only will the fall festival help bring community support to the children, but they can also enjoy the activities with members of the community.

“They get to meet people they’ve never met before and just get to blend in with the community. We just get to see a totally different outlook of a kid who’s coming from broken places” Moore said.

Some of those activities will be hayrides, horse riding, a train ride through campus and a dunk tank.

“The only cost is what they’re willing to give, and that’s bake sale, online auction and food from the food trucks,” Moore said.

If you are wanting to participate in the activities you can purchase a wristband at the gym entrance when you arrive. And if the children’s home reaches their $5,000 goal, they will dunk their own president in the dunk tank!

