Food For Thought: Thursday, Sept. 21
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than half a dozen got a perfect score.
Here are this week’s low performers:
Donut Depot at 3612 34th had 19 violations
- Sausage in the reach-in cooler was above the safe cold temperature 41 degrees
- Hot dogs were 58 degrees
- Eggs were 60 degrees
- Unpackaged, exposed hotdogs were stored in a grocery bag in the reach-in cooler
- Raw eggs were stored above uncovered containers of cooked sausage and potatoes
- Cracked eggs were stored above uncovered containers of cooked sausage and potatoes
- Cooked sausage and potatoes did not have a cover
- Raw pork chorizo was stored above ready-to-eat salsa
- Cleaning chemicals were stored next to food items
- There was no hand soap at a hand sink
- Containers of butter, ice cream and milk were used as food storage containers
- A bulk container of a white substance was not labeled
- The front and back hand sinks did not have proper plumbing hoses
- Shelves were lined with an absorbent material. They must have a nonabsorbent surface
- Light was visible from the bottom corner of the back door. Doors and windows must be shut properly to protect from insects
- Unwrapped single use cups were stored under a vent with heavy dust accumulation
- There was heavy ice accumulating in both reach-in freezers
- Light fixtures in the kitchen did not have covers
- The inspector notes: due to the number and the nature of violations, management did not demonstrate knowledge of foodborne disease prevention. According to the inspection, most violations were corrected while the inspector was there. The facility was also issued a re-inspection fee.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar at 6810 Milwaukee had 22 violations
- Ready-to-eat cucumber slices had an unidentified growth on them
- Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat butter
- Raw beef was stored above ready-to-eat crab
- The dish machine was not sanitizing
- Sanitizing solution testing strips were not available
- The soda nozzles had an accumulation of black slime
- Liquid detergent was stored about ready-to-eat sauces
- Hydrogen peroxide was stored about the prep cooler
- The closer floor was line with cardboard
- Plates where chipped. They must be kept in good repair
- Fly strips with dead flies on them were hanging in the kitchen
- Employees were drinking from uncovered containers
- The handle of a scoop was stored in uncooked rice
- The scoop for cooked rice was stored in standing water with was only 71 degrees. It must be at least 135 degrees
- Single use containers were used to store ready-to-eat food and seasonings
- A single use item was used as a scoop and stored in a bin of garlic powder
- A single use item was used as a scoop and stored in soy sauce
- Hibachi carts were soiled with accumulation of dirt, food residue and other debris
- Personal food was stored on shelf above a prep table
- Personal food was stored above ready-to-eat vegetables in the walk-in cooler
- A person charging cord was stored on the shelf above rice cookers
Here’s a look at our top performers this week, including several food trucks:
- The grocery, produce and bar inside United Supermarkets on 6313 4th Street
- Little Red Box
- Rolling Cones
- Benavides Smokehouse
- Friend’s Barbecue
