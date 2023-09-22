Food For Thought: Thursday, Sept. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than half a dozen got a perfect score.

Here are this week’s low performers:

Donut Depot at 3612 34th had 19 violations

Sausage in the reach-in cooler was above the safe cold temperature 41 degrees

Hot dogs were 58 degrees

Eggs were 60 degrees

Unpackaged, exposed hotdogs were stored in a grocery bag in the reach-in cooler

Raw eggs were stored above uncovered containers of cooked sausage and potatoes

Cracked eggs were stored above uncovered containers of cooked sausage and potatoes

Cooked sausage and potatoes did not have a cover

Raw pork chorizo was stored above ready-to-eat salsa

Cleaning chemicals were stored next to food items

There was no hand soap at a hand sink

Containers of butter, ice cream and milk were used as food storage containers

A bulk container of a white substance was not labeled

The front and back hand sinks did not have proper plumbing hoses

Shelves were lined with an absorbent material. They must have a nonabsorbent surface

Light was visible from the bottom corner of the back door. Doors and windows must be shut properly to protect from insects

Unwrapped single use cups were stored under a vent with heavy dust accumulation

There was heavy ice accumulating in both reach-in freezers

Light fixtures in the kitchen did not have covers

The inspector notes: due to the number and the nature of violations, management did not demonstrate knowledge of foodborne disease prevention. According to the inspection, most violations were corrected while the inspector was there. The facility was also issued a re-inspection fee.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar at 6810 Milwaukee had 22 violations

Ready-to-eat cucumber slices had an unidentified growth on them

Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat butter

Raw beef was stored above ready-to-eat crab

The dish machine was not sanitizing

Sanitizing solution testing strips were not available

The soda nozzles had an accumulation of black slime

Liquid detergent was stored about ready-to-eat sauces

Hydrogen peroxide was stored about the prep cooler

The closer floor was line with cardboard

Plates where chipped. They must be kept in good repair

Fly strips with dead flies on them were hanging in the kitchen

Employees were drinking from uncovered containers

The handle of a scoop was stored in uncooked rice

The scoop for cooked rice was stored in standing water with was only 71 degrees. It must be at least 135 degrees

Single use containers were used to store ready-to-eat food and seasonings

A single use item was used as a scoop and stored in a bin of garlic powder

A single use item was used as a scoop and stored in soy sauce

Hibachi carts were soiled with accumulation of dirt, food residue and other debris

Personal food was stored on shelf above a prep table

Personal food was stored above ready-to-eat vegetables in the walk-in cooler

A person charging cord was stored on the shelf above rice cookers

Here’s a look at our top performers this week, including several food trucks:

The grocery, produce and bar inside United Supermarkets on 6313 4th Street

Little Red Box

Rolling Cones

Benavides Smokehouse

Friend’s Barbecue

