Fresh way to try Lubbock’s signature cocktail: The Chilton Trail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has launched a new interactive way for locals or visitors to try out Lubbock’s signature cocktail.

“Dr. Chilton began requesting a drink that had lemon juice and vodka in it from his bartender at the Lubbock Country Club,” John Osborne, President of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, said.

All Lubbock locals know that nowhere else does Chiltons quite like the 806. However, for out-of-towners, they think the refreshing drinks are just regular vodka sodas. That’s where Visit Lubbock’s Chilton Trail comes in handy.

“It is a chance to go around to 11 to 15 to 20 restaurants and have a chance to experience a Chilton at one of those many restaurants,” Osborne said.

As you sip your salt-rimmed glass on the trail, you can earn points and discounts through the Chilton Trail interactive mobile pass.

“You check in to the places that you are buying a Chilton and as a result, you start to gain points,” Osborne said. “You can actually redeem those points for various pieces of merchandise.”

The Funky Door, The West Table, The Midnight Shift, Chimy’s, Two Doc’s, The Brewery LBK, The Blue Light Live, Shotgun Sue’s Saloon, Bodine’s, Tom’s Daquiri Place, and Pinkerton’s Distillery are all part of the trail. However, Osborne says that word about the Chilton Trail is spreading around Lubbock and the list is continuing to grow.

“We are having more and more restaurants starting to participate. We do very much encourage any restaurants that want to offer a Chilton to participate in this, it is a great way to get people in the doors but also know every bartender puts their own twist on Chiltons,” said Osborne.

To try out the trail you can find the mobile interactive pass here.

