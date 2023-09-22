Friday morning top stories: Child struck, killed by car Thursday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Arrest made in deadly shooting

Lubbock police arrested 58-year-old James Young in connection with a deadly shooting on Sept. 9 near 14th and Ave. S

Jesus Antonio Lopez, Jr. died Tuesday after being shot at his apartment

Full story here: Lubbock man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

Child struck and killed by car

A one-year-old baby is dead after being hit by a vehicle around noon Thursday near 54th and Ave.

EMS took the baby to the hospital where they later died

More here: LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B

Border crossings closed amid migrant surge

Border patrol agents are working to process thousands of asylum seekers who illegally crossed the U.S. border from Mexico

The U.S. closed several border crossings in Texas and California and deployed 800 troops to assist border patrol

Read more here: After a lull, asylum-seekers adapt to US immigration changes and again overwhelm border agents

House budget committee votes to advance Congressman Arrington’s budget proposal

Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington says the plan would balance the federal budget in 10 years, while cutting trillions of dollars in domestic spending

There is no word if the plan will go to the House floor for a vote

Read more here: Arrington proposes trillions in spending cuts in new 10-year federal budget

