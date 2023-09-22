Friday morning top stories: Child struck, killed by car Thursday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Arrest made in deadly shooting
- Lubbock police arrested 58-year-old James Young in connection with a deadly shooting on Sept. 9 near 14th and Ave. S
- Jesus Antonio Lopez, Jr. died Tuesday after being shot at his apartment
- Full story here: Lubbock man arrested in connection with deadly shooting
Child struck and killed by car
- A one-year-old baby is dead after being hit by a vehicle around noon Thursday near 54th and Ave.
- EMS took the baby to the hospital where they later died
- More here: LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B
Border crossings closed amid migrant surge
- Border patrol agents are working to process thousands of asylum seekers who illegally crossed the U.S. border from Mexico
- The U.S. closed several border crossings in Texas and California and deployed 800 troops to assist border patrol
- Read more here: After a lull, asylum-seekers adapt to US immigration changes and again overwhelm border agents
House budget committee votes to advance Congressman Arrington’s budget proposal
- Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington says the plan would balance the federal budget in 10 years, while cutting trillions of dollars in domestic spending
- There is no word if the plan will go to the House floor for a vote
- Read more here: Arrington proposes trillions in spending cuts in new 10-year federal budget
