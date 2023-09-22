Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jameson

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jameson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Jameson is smart, brave and loves to play tag, fetch and tug-a-war. He is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zadie.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B
One seriously injured after car travels off overpass near Wolfforth
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Bicyclist dies in crash near Lorenzo
More than $1.6 million raised during the CMN telethon on KCBD
$1.6 million raised during 40th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon on KCBD
James Young, 58
Lubbock man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jameson
Meet Zadi! She is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zadi
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Zadi
Meet Mollie! She is a 4-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie