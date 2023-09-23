Baby Box saves life in Hobbs, New Mexico

Provided by City of Hobbs, NM

HOBBS, NM (NEWS RELEASE) - The baby box located at Fire Station 1 in Hobbs, New Mexico served its purpose on Saturday, September 23, 2023 when a newborn baby boy was placed inside the compartment safe and sound around midday.

Hobbs Fire Department’s B shift responded to the safety alarm which notified staff within the building, key personnel, and dispatch as soon as the compartment door closed. The infant was immediately transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital to be examined and receive medical treatment.

It is important to note the child was found to be healthy and well cared for when found by Fire Department personnel.

Further updates will be released upon finding.

City Manager Manny Gomez stated, “A miracle happened in Hobbs today when staff responded to Station One’s Baby Box alarm to find a healthy newborn baby boy safe and sound within the incubator.This is all that could be hoped for in such a situation, and staff are elated that the Safe Haven Baby Box served its purpose perfectly and a new life was saved. This device has created a safer environment for newborn babies and families in our community. We would be remised to not thank Monica Kelsey with Safe Haven Baby Box, MECA Therapies, #PainFreeBirth, the State of New Mexico, and Senator David Gallegos for their work and funding which made this device possible. Lastly, I commend the Hobbs Fire Department for their diligence, sensitivity, and care during this situation.”

Each police station, fire department, and hospital are considered to be safe haven sites which by New Mexico law shall accept an infant without the individual or parent being subject to criminal prosecution. A newborn baby up to 90 days old may be surrendered at one of these sites without worry of repercussions to the parent(s) in the state of New Mexico.

This Safe Haven Baby Box is about the safety and future of the child. The responsibility of a parent is waived without judgment or punishment in order to preserve the child’s health and wellbeing. The baby box at Fire Station 1 is an environmentally controlled incubator device designed to keep an infant in a secure and safe environment with sufficient oxygen, a comfortable temperature, and equipped with a transparent door and safety alarm to immediately notify the operator(s) that an infant has been placed in the device. One other Safe Haven Baby Box exists in New Mexico at the Española Fire Station located at 806 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park Road, Española, New Mexico 87532.

