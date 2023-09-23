HIGHLIGHTS: Alpine at Odessa Compass
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Alpine Bucks traveled to play the Odessa Compass Cougars at Historic Ratliff Stadium.
This was a district opener for both teams.
The Cougars took a 21-7 lead at halftime, but the lead didn’t last long.
The Bucks stole the second half beating the Cougars 28-21.
Watch the highlights from this game above.
READ NEXT: BAND OF THE WEEK: Odessa Compass
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.