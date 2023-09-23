HIGHLIGHTS: Alpine at Odessa Compass

Community Coverage Tour
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Alpine Bucks traveled to play the Odessa Compass Cougars at Historic Ratliff Stadium.

This was a district opener for both teams.

The Cougars took a 21-7 lead at halftime, but the lead didn’t last long.

The Bucks stole the second half beating the Cougars 28-21.

Watch the highlights from this game above.

