HIGHLIGHTS: Alpine at Odessa Compass

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Alpine Bucks traveled to play the Odessa Compass Cougars at Historic Ratliff Stadium.

This was a district opener for both teams.

The Cougars took a 21-7 lead at halftime, but the lead didn’t last long.

The Bucks stole the second half beating the Cougars 28-21.

