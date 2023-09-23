One dead in overnight Wolfforth shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (MEDIA RELEASE) - At approximately 12:20 a.m. on 9-23-23, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 9200 block of Barton Avenue in regards to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival deputies located three gunshot victims, Cynthia Green, Louis Green, and Brice Green. While on scene deputies were informed that the suspect, Michael Green (DOB: 3-10-74) had fled into a recreational vehicle on the property. While on scene Patrol Deputies heard two gunshots and set up a perimeter and contacted the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team who arrived on scene at approximately 0100 hours.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Michael on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Unable to make contact with Michael the SWAT team made entry into the recreational vehicle and located Michael with what appears to be two self-inflicted gunshots. Emergency Medical Services were on standby and arrived on scene and pronounced Michael as deceased at approximately 0630 hours.

Cynthia Green succumbed to her injuries while being treated at University Medical Center after the arrest warrant was obtained, Louis Green was treated and has been released from the hospital, and Brice Green is still being treated for his injuries.

