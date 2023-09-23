Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Panhandle South Plains Fair back for 106th year

South Plains Fair
South Plains Fair(South Plains Fair)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Panhandle South Plains Fair is back for another year!

This year marks the 106th fair, boasting many rides, free entertainment, fair foods and even a livestock show.

The fair will be running from Sept. 22 to Sept. 30. The gates are open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekend.

Admission is $10 for individuals 13 years and older. Children between 2 and 12 years old can get in for $5. Children one year old and under get in for free. Tickets are non-refundable.

Parking at the fair grounds costs $5.

Over 35 local non-profit organizations will be providing fair food. Foodies can find a map of the food locations and what they’re selling here.

Fairgoers will also need tickets/credits to ride the many carnival rides available. Height requirements, hours of operation and prices for tickets can be found here.

The fair also has daily specials:

Panhandle South Plains Fair daily specials for 2023
Panhandle South Plains Fair daily specials for 2023(South Plains Fair)

The fair does have a clear bag policy, requiring bags to be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, with the exception of small clutch bags.

More information can be found on the Panhandle South Plains Fair website.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B
One seriously injured after car travels off overpass near Wolfforth
Bob Hurd is organizing this fundraiser to benefit Please Be Kind To Cyclists
Man fatally struck by pick-up truck was traveling cross country, raising money for bicyclists injured in car crashes
James Young, 58
Lubbock man arrested in connection with deadly shooting
Chilton being made at Chimy's
Fresh way to try Lubbock’s signature cocktail: The Chilton Trail

Latest News

The 2023 Lubbock Pediatric Cancer walk will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at Urbanovsky Park.
2023 Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Walk
(LPCA)- Annual Childhood Cancer Walk- Noon Notebook
Hunger Action Month Noon Notebook
The Levelland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Cotton and Crude Fest in downtown...
Cotton and Crude Fest in downtown Levelland Saturday, Sept. 23