Scores for high school football across the South Plains

Here are your high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 22:
Here are your high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 22:(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are your high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 22:

Andrews 55 Lubbock High 21

Snyder 56 Big Spring 13

Lockney 36 West Texas 21

Friona 35 Farwell 27

Sudan 47 Plains 42

New Home 22 Roscoe 15

Littlefield 49 Brownfield 13

Ralls 14 Seagraves 0

Wink 62 Lamesa 6

Sunray 81 Crosbyton 0

Roosevelt 34 Sundown 13

Floydada 46 Hale Center 18

Hereford 24 Plainview 21

Post 32 Slaton 6

Tahoka 35 Ropes 0

Monahans 49 Denver City 6

Cross Plains 32 Smyer 0

Shallowater 36 Idalou 15

Highland Park 47 Dimmitt 45

Clarendon 44 Tulia 21

New Deal 41 Vega 3

Levelland 32 Lake View 13

Muleshoe 47 Abernathy 0

Frenship 35 Cleveland 0

Shamrock 30 Bovina 28

Seminole 56 Pecos 13

Abilene 59 Monterey 14

Trinity Christian 54 McKinney Christian 14

Artesia 44 Lovington 0

Roswell 49 Clovis 0

Miami 59 Christ The King 14

Happy 52 Lubbock Titans 6

Kingdom Prep 38 Lorenzo 19

Claude 78 Meadow 32

Guthrie 58 Chillicothe 13

Whiteface 68 Wildorado 14

Hermleigh 52 Grady 28

O’Donnell 44 Nazareth 39

Paducah 38 Hedley 0

Spur 58 Anton 41

Petersburg 28 Valley 18

Amherst 56 Southland 8

Klondike 78 Ira 30

Sands 70 Loraine 62

Borden County 54 Highland 24

Springlake-Earth 50 White Deer 0

Loop 1 Cotton Center 0 (Forfeit)

Morton vs. Guymon, OK (Saturday, Sept. 23)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

