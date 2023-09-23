Scores for high school football across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are your high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 22:
Andrews 55 Lubbock High 21
Snyder 56 Big Spring 13
Lockney 36 West Texas 21
Friona 35 Farwell 27
Sudan 47 Plains 42
New Home 22 Roscoe 15
Littlefield 49 Brownfield 13
Ralls 14 Seagraves 0
Wink 62 Lamesa 6
Sunray 81 Crosbyton 0
Roosevelt 34 Sundown 13
Floydada 46 Hale Center 18
Hereford 24 Plainview 21
Post 32 Slaton 6
Tahoka 35 Ropes 0
Monahans 49 Denver City 6
Cross Plains 32 Smyer 0
Shallowater 36 Idalou 15
Highland Park 47 Dimmitt 45
Clarendon 44 Tulia 21
New Deal 41 Vega 3
Levelland 32 Lake View 13
Muleshoe 47 Abernathy 0
Frenship 35 Cleveland 0
Shamrock 30 Bovina 28
Seminole 56 Pecos 13
Abilene 59 Monterey 14
Trinity Christian 54 McKinney Christian 14
Artesia 44 Lovington 0
Roswell 49 Clovis 0
Miami 59 Christ The King 14
Happy 52 Lubbock Titans 6
Kingdom Prep 38 Lorenzo 19
Claude 78 Meadow 32
Guthrie 58 Chillicothe 13
Whiteface 68 Wildorado 14
Hermleigh 52 Grady 28
O’Donnell 44 Nazareth 39
Paducah 38 Hedley 0
Spur 58 Anton 41
Petersburg 28 Valley 18
Amherst 56 Southland 8
Klondike 78 Ira 30
Sands 70 Loraine 62
Borden County 54 Highland 24
Springlake-Earth 50 White Deer 0
Loop 1 Cotton Center 0 (Forfeit)
Morton vs. Guymon, OK (Saturday, Sept. 23)
