Strong start from Sandies leads to dominant 42-6 performance over Rebels in district opener

Amarillo High defeats Tascosa
Amarillo High defeats Tascosa
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies defeat rival Tascosa Friday night 42-6 at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium to start district action 1-0.

The Sandies came out firing on cylinders.

Amarillo High scored two touchdowns early in the first quarter, capitalizing off of Tascosa’s turnovers.

A philly special early in the second quarter as Will Flaming tossed it to Oliver Parsons in the backfield, and Flaming goes out for the pass to score put the Sandies right where they wanted to keep the momentum going.

In the end, Amarillo High flips the script from last season and beats intercity rival Tascosa 42-6 to start district play with a win.

Amarillo High stays home next Friday to take on AISD rival Caprock.

Tascosa travels to Abilene High next Friday night for its next district game.

End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 21
