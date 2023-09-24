Community Coverage Tour
1 seriously injured in crash involving pedestrian at MSF & University

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a collision involving a pedestrian on Saturday night.

Police were called to University and the Marsha Sharp Freeway at 10:12 p.m. where they found one person with serious injuries who was transported to UMC.

The northbound lanes of University Ave. are closed from Mac Davis Drive to Marsha Sharp Freeway while police work the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

