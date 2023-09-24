Community Coverage Tour
1 seriously injured in Saturday night crash near 19th & Wausau

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been hospitalized after a crash in West Lubbock on Saturday night.

Lubbock police say the two-vehicle collision happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Wausau Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as Lubbock police release more details about the crash.

