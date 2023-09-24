Community Coverage Tour
Britten, Rawls lead Tarleton over Southwest Baptist 27-13

Kayvon Britten ran for a touchdown early, Ty Rawls returned an interception for a late score and Tarleton held off Southwest Baptist 27-13
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for a touchdown early, Ty Rawls returned an interception for a late score and Tarleton held off Southwest Baptist 27-13 on Saturday night.

Britten gave the Texans (3-1) the lead for good with a 10-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Logan Turner kicked two field goals and the Bearcats (1-3) trailed 7-6 at halftime.

Adrian Guzman kicked a pair field goals and Victor Gabalis threw a 28-yard scoring strike to Keylan Johnson to give Tarleton a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Abel Carter's 1-yard touchdown run pulled Southwest Baptist within a touchdown, but Rawls picked off a Collin Sutton pass and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown with 5:23 left to play to complete the scoring.

Gabalis completed 18 of 33 passes for 217 yards with two interceptions for Tarleton. Benjamin Omayebu caught eight passes for 95 yards.

Sutton had 200 yards on 20-of-35 passing for the Bearcats with one interception. Regan Wilson hauled in eight passes for 95 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

