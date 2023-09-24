Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday
1 person injured in Central Lubbock crash
- Lubbock police were called to a crash near Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Ave. just after 10, Saturday night.
- Police tell us a pedestrian was hit by a car and suffered serious injuries.
- So far, the names of those involved or what led up to the crash have not been released.
Baby box saves life in Hobbs, New Mexico
- A child was placed in the baby box at Fire Station 1, Saturday afternoon.
- The city of Hobbs says staff were immediately notified when the compartment door was closed, and the child was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs to be examined and receive medical treatment.
Texas Tech loses Big 12 conference opener
- Texas Tech football lost their first conference game of the 2023 season, Saturday.
- They were defeated by West Virginia 20-13.
- Starting QB Tyler Shough suffered a broken fibula during the game.
- Tech is now 1-3, and will host Houston on September 30th at 2:30 P.M.
