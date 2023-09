LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving two passenger cars on CR 2950 E. Hwy. 84, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in around 4:43 p.m.

EMS and the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department were called to assist.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

