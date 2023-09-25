Community Coverage Tour
24th annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff Thursday, Oct. 5

The Hub City BBQ Cookoff, presented by West Texas Land Guys, is back for its 24th year!(Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Hub City BBQ Cookoff, presented by West Texas Land Guys, is back for its 24th year!

This year’s event will feature over 100 cooking teams competing in categories like pork ribs, beans, desserts, and more. 1st – 9th place winners will be announced at the conclusion of the competition and published on social media and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce website.

After judging, the community is invited to head down to the fairgrounds to network with local businesses, sample barbeque and beverages, and listen to live music from popular local musicians.

Tickets for the 2023 Hub City BBQ Cookoff are now on sale!

