45th annual National Golden Spur Award Honors

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Recognizing accomplishment by an individual, the National Golden Spur Award is the livestock and ranching industries most prestigious honor. Established in 1978, the annual award has been conferred upon iconic industry leaders whose unparalleled devotion to land and livestock earned them notable respect and admiration by their peers. The award also highlights the humanistic, scientific and technological contributions of the livestock and ranching industries to society.

Golden Spur is historically sponsored and bestowed by six livestock and ranching organizations: American Quarter Horse Association; National Cattleman’s Foundation; Ranching Heritage Association; Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association; Texas Cattle Feeders Association; and Texas Farm Bureau.

The Golden Spur presentation piece, “The Rancher,” was sculpted by Harold Holden and was created exclusively for the purpose of recognizing the National Golden Spur Award recipient.

45th Annual National Golden Spur Award Honors

The 2023 National Golden Spur Award Honors will be held on Friday, November 3 at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences in Lubbock. Presale tickets will go on sale to Ranching Heritage Association members June 23 and public tickets will go on sale July 28.

For detailed information about this year’s event, honorees & ticketing, visit goldenspurhonors.com

