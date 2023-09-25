Community Coverage Tour
Adventure Park hosting job fair Monday evening

Adventure Park job fair
Adventure Park job fair(Adventure Park)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adventure Park has multiple job positions open; the park is hosting a job fair on Monday.

The job fair is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. It will be at Adventure Park at 5110 29th Dr.

The park is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Kitchen Lead
  • Kitchen Support
  • Guest Experience-new pay rate
  • Cafe Guest Experience-new pay rate
  • Attraction Guide
  • Maintenance Supervisor
  • Office Manager, HR Support

More information can be found here or by calling (806)793-7275.

