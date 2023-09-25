Adventure Park hosting job fair Monday evening
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adventure Park has multiple job positions open; the park is hosting a job fair on Monday.
The job fair is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. It will be at Adventure Park at 5110 29th Dr.
The park is looking to fill the following positions:
- Kitchen Lead
- Kitchen Support
- Guest Experience-new pay rate
- Cafe Guest Experience-new pay rate
- Attraction Guide
- Maintenance Supervisor
- Office Manager, HR Support
More information can be found here or by calling (806)793-7275.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.