Adventure Park hosting job fair Monday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adventure Park has multiple job positions open; the park is hosting a job fair on Monday.

The job fair is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. It will be at Adventure Park at 5110 29th Dr.

The park is looking to fill the following positions:

Kitchen Lead

Kitchen Support

Guest Experience-new pay rate

Cafe Guest Experience-new pay rate

Attraction Guide

Maintenance Supervisor

Office Manager, HR Support

More information can be found here or by calling (806)793-7275.

